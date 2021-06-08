Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,750 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ResMed worth $20,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,219 shares of company stock worth $5,744,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

RMD opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.57 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

