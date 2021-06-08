Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.77 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Crown worth $21,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.