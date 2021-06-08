Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

