Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,080 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,080 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

