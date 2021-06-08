Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $446.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.23. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

