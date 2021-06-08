saffron.finance Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One saffron.finance coin can now be purchased for about $431.34 or 0.01305143 BTC on popular exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $39.03 million and $1.19 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,869 coins and its circulating supply is 90,486 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

