Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €32.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €26.08 ($30.68) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a fifty-two week high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.82.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

