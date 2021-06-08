Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €85.96.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

