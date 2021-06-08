Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,921,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 929,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.