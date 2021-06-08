Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.91

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

