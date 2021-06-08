Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

SNDR opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

