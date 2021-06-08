Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,326,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,658,000.

SCHI stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.80.

