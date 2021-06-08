Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.