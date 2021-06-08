Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 21,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.