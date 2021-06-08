Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.66% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $184,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.18. 9,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,988. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $102.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.