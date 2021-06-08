Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications' first-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from the Unisys Federal acquisition which is generating incremental revenues. Strong performance of its contract portfolio is also a tailwind. Solid margin growth due to lower integration costs was an advantage during the first quarter. Moreover, higher demand for its technology solutions owing to the ongoing digital transformation wave across the defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets, is a positive. However, lower volumes in the supply chain were a concern. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was also negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Acquisition-related dis-synergies were an overhang on the top line. Competition from CACI is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the last year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

SAIC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.85. 5,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

