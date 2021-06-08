Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Nuvei stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.08. 2,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

