Scotiabank Raises Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$157.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQGPF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.33.

EQGPF opened at $115.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

