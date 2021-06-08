Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up to $98.65

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.65, but opened at $102.33. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $97.78, with a volume of 15,784 shares traded.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

