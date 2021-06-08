SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (LON:SECN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SEC Newgate stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.09. SEC Newgate has a 1-year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.68 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.
SEC Newgate Company Profile
