SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

SecureWorks stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

