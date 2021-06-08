SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.

SCWX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 2,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,776. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.