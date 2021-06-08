Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE SEM opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,040 shares of company stock worth $7,306,833 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

