SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Up to $19.56

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $21.80. SelectQuote shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 24,486 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.
The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68.
In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,300. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 404,898 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
