SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Up to $19.56

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $21.80. SelectQuote shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 24,486 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,300. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 404,898 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

