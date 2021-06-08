Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ST opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,236,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.