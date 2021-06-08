ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.27. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 449,995 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.95.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 42,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 195,888 shares of company stock valued at $263,073 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

