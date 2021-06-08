Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SGBAF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SGBAF stock remained flat at $$8.15 on Tuesday. 6,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088. SES has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.28.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

