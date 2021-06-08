Shard (SHARD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,329.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Shard has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $39,329.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.