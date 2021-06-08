Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $45.07 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 15.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 257,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 60,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 90,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 3,021.8% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 4,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Apple stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

