SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $5,773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

