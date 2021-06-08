SmartCredit Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422,128.00 (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00006787 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $422,128.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00064674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00237089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00225429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01203955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,141.94 or 0.99869903 BTC.

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,347,457 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

