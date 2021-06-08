Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.130 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. 15,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,255. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.