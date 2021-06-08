Snow Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 19,695 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $627,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NYSE:CRI opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.