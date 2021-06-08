Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Shares of PLAY opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,059 shares of company stock worth $5,516,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

