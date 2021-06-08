Snow Capital Management LP Has $1.09 Million Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 159,731 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

