Snow Capital Management LP Sells 57,695 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 97.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,695 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $671,132,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.