Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.