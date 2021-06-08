Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOLVY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

SOLVY opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

