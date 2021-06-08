Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

SFST stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

