Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.75. Johnson Rice’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

