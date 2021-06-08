Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 137,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

