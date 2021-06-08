Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $83,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.84.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

