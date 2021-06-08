Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,808.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,880.16. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,050.00 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

