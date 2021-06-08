Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

