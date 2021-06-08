Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $77,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,068,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter.

IVOG stock opened at $197.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.75. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.41.

