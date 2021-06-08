Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

