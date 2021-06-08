Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Avnet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Avnet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Avnet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

