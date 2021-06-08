Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.