Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 112 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 410,350 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 182.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

