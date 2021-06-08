Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 88.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 644,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 62,281 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.